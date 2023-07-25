Carroll’s 2-run triple in the 8th rallies Diamondbacks past Cardinals 3-1 to snap a 5-game skid
By JACK THOMPSON
Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — Pinch-hitter Corbin Carroll’s two-run triple capped a three-run rally in the eighth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 to snap a five-game losing streak. Arizona rallied late Tuesday to win for just the third time in 11 games since the All-Star break. Kyle Nelson got one out in the eighth inning to earn the win. Kevin Ginkel pitched the ninth for his third save. Merrill Kelly returned from the injured list for Arizona and went six innings, giving up just one run on four hits.