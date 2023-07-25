Chicago White Sox reinstate 3B Yoán Moncada from the 10-day injured list

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have reinstated third baseman Yoán Moncada from the 10-day injured list and optioned catcher Carlos Pérez to Triple-A Charlotte. Moncada was placed on the IL on June 15 with lower back inflammation. He played eight games in a rehab stint at Charlotte, batting .333 (10 for 30). The 28-year-old Moncada is hitting .232 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 38 games with Chicago this year. The White Sox also announced that they had outrighted veteran reliever Bryan Shaw to Charlotte.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.