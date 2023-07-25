Dansby Swanson homers twice as the streaking Cubs beat the crosstown White Sox 7-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Dansby Swanson homered twice and drove in four runs, and the Chicago Cubs beat the crosstown White Sox 7-3 for their fourth consecutive victory. Christopher Morel and Nico Hoerner also connected for the Cubs, and Kyle Hendricks pitched four-hit ball into the seventh inning. Swanson and Hoerner each had three hits, and Hoerner had two of the team’s five stolen bases. The 49-51 Cubs won for the sixth time in seven games overall, putting them firmly on the bubble ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline. The rest of the week could go a long way in determining if the team is a seller or tries to rally into a playoff spot.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.