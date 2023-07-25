Kyle Tucker and Martín Maldonado power Astros past AL West-leading Rangers 4-3

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker and Martín Maldonado homered, rookie starter J.P. France worked seven solid innings and the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 4-3 on Tuesday night. The Astros (58-44) moved within a game of the AL West-leading Rangers (59-43). The injury-plagued Astros could see the return of stars José Altuve and Yordan Alvarez on Wednesday when they go for a series sweep and the top spot in the division. France (6-3) allowed five hits and two walks while striking out three. Texas used reliever Yerry Rodríguez (0-1) as the starting pitcher and he allowed two runs on two hits in two innings.

