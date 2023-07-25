Lionel Messi shines again in first Inter Miami start, scores twice in 4-0 win over Atlanta
By ALANIS THAMES
AP Sports Writer
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored twice and added an assist in his first start for Inter Miami, leading his new club to a 4-0 win over Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup. Messi scored both goals in the first 22 minutes, giving him three in his first 63 minutes for Miami. Messi converted a game-winning free kick in the 94th minute on Friday in Miami’s Leagues Cup opener against Mexican club Cruz Azul. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup champion for Argentina has been nothing short of spectacular thus far. Miami advanced to the knockout round of the Leagues Cup.