Manchin, Tuberville introduce college sports bill to standardize NIL rules, regulate collectives

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators Joe Manchin and Tommy Tuberville introduced a college sports bill that would require athletes to disclose how much they money make from name, image and likeness deals, regulate collectives and agents and put restrictions in transferring players. The bipartisan action is the second to come out of the Senate in the last week. Democrats Cory Booker of New Jersey and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, along with Republican Jerry Moran from Kansas put forth a draft bill of potential legislation to standardize NIL rules for college athletes.

