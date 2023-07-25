Naylor slugs 2 HRs as the Guardians top the Royals, dealing Zack Greinke his 16th straight road loss

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie catcher Bo Naylor had his first career two-homer game and drove in three runs as the Cleveland Guardians beat Kansas City 5-1 on Tuesday night, handing Royals pitcher Zack Greinke his 16th consecutive road loss. Naylor hit a 430-foot solo shot to right in the third inning and a 397-foot blast to right-center in the fifth to score Myles Straw for his first home runs at Progressive Field. Greinke gave up four runs in five innings and remained winless on the road since Aug. 13, 2021, when he pitched for Houston at Angel Stadium. In 27 subsequent away starts, he is 0-16 with a 6.43 ERA. Guardians starter Aaron Civale worked a season-high eight innings, allowing one run on five hits.

