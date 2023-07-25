Northwestern players opt to forgo Big Ten media days in wake of school’s hazing scandals

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern will not have any players at the Big Ten’s annual media days this week after the three who were scheduled to attend opted Tuesday to back out because of hazing scandals that have engulfed the school. Linebacker Bryce Gallagher, defensive back Rod Heard II and receiver Bryce Kirtz said in a statement they made the “very difficult” decision after consulting with interim coach David Braun, their parents and teammates. Each school usually sends three players and the head coach to the two-day event to field questions about the upcoming season from reporters. Gallagher, Heard and Kirtz were to be available on Wednesday. Braun is still scheduled to address the media.

