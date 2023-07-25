Reds hang on in 9th to win 4-3 at Milwaukee and reduce Brewers’ NL Central lead to a half-game
By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew Abbott pitched six scoreless innings, Will Benson hit a two-run homer and the Cincinnati Reds withstood a frantic ninth-inning comeback attempt to edge the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Tuesday. Cincinnati reduced the Brewers’ NL Central lead over the Reds to a half-game. The Brewers and Reds will have their final regular-season meeting Wednesday afternoon in the rubber match of this three-game series. The Brewers trailed 4-0 before nearly coming all the way back in the ninth. The Brewers scored three runs and left runners on first and second in the bottom of the ninth.