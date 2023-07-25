Royals owner pens letter to fans in hopes of being more transparent about stadium plans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals are trying to be more transparent about their plans for a new ballpark. Majority owner John Sherman released a letter to fans in hopes of providing a timetable on stadium proposals. Sherman writes “detailed renderings and many other components that will help us compare the broad benefits” of two competing sites will be released in the next 30 days. After that, the team expects to pick between downtown Kansas City and a spot in neighboring Clay County, which sits across the Missouri River. Sherman says “we are committed to doing this right,. This is a huge decision for us.”

