Wrexham striker Paul Mullin injured in collision with Manchester United goalie Nathan Bishop

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Striker Paul Mullin, one of the stars of the “Welcome to Wrexham” docuseries, was hospitalized with a punctured lung after a collision with Manchester United goalie Nathan Bishop in a friendly. Mullin collided with Bishop just outside the box in the 11th minute and was down for about seven minutes. A stretcher and a cart were sent out and Mullin was surrounded by medical personnel, but he eventually got up and slowly walked off with assistance. Bishop was not injured. Wrexham is owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

