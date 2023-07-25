Yastrzemski hits go-ahead double in the 8th, lifting Giants past A’s 2-1 as fans unite in protest

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wearing Oakland green and gold and Giants orange and black, thousands of fans from both sides of the bay stood together to protest the Athletics’ planned move to Las Vegas during San Francisco’s 2-1 victory Tuesday night. Mike Yastrzemski hit a go-ahead double in the eighth after JJ Bleday tied it on a single in the top half of the inning against Tyler Rogers (4-4). Giants starter Alex Cobb struck out nine over six scoreless innings as the Giants took the Bay Bridge Series opener to snap a six-game losing streak.

