Blue Jays channel ‘Ted Lasso’ in routing Dodgers 8-1 to take 2 of 3 from NL West leaders

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Whit Merrifield hit a three-run homer, Danny Jansen went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-1. The Blue Jays took two of three from the NL West leaders. Merrifield went 2 for 3, with four RBIs, two runs scored and a strikeout. Toronto starter Yusei Kikuchi allowed one run and seven hits in six innings. He struck out eight and walked two. The Dodgers managed just one run and eight hits. Toronto bench coach Don Mattingly, the former Dodgers manager, got ejected in the fifth inning.

