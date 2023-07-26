Hurricanes sign Sebastian Aho to an 8-year contract extension worth $78 million

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed top center Sebastian Aho to an eight-year contract extension worth $78 million. Once the deal goes into effect for the 2024-25 NHL season Aho will count $9.75 million against the salary cap from that point through 2032. Aho will continue to be the highest-paid player on the roster. The 26-year-old Finn has 468 points in 520 career regular-season games all with Carolina. General manager Don Waddell said Aho has developed into one of the best two-way centers in hockey and sets a great example for younger players. The Hurricanes have made the playoffs in each of the past five seasons.

