Michael Harris and the Atlanta Braves turn first 8-3-5 triple play since 1884

BOSTON (AP) — The Atlanta Braves turned a rare 8-3-5 triple play in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in a 7-1 loss. It was the first triple play in the majors this season and the first 8-3-5 triple play in Major League Baseball since the 1884 Boston Beaneaters turned one against the Providence Grays, according to SABR’s Triple Plays Database. Center fielder Michael Harris caught a shallow fly by Triston Casas and threw to first after Adam Duvall had strayed too far. The throw easily got Duvall, then first baseman Matt Olson alertly fired the ball across the diamond in plenty of time to get Masataka Yoshida at third after he tagged up and attempted to advance on Duvall’s running gaffe.

