Monahan says PGA Tour won’t support proposed rollback of golf ball
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
The PGA Tour won’t be supporting the proposal to roll back the golf ball. That’s from Commissioner Jay Monahan in a memo sent to players Wednesday evening. Monahan says there is widespread belief this isn’t good for the game. The USGA and R&A have proposed a modified local rule that would reduce distance by 15 yards for the biggest hitters. The rule would only apply to elite players. It also would allow for two sets of rules. Monahan says he has notified the groups the tour won’t go along with this proposal. The feedback period ends Aug. 15.