Olympic champion Canada comes back to beat Ireland 2-1 at the Women’s World Cup

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Canada recovered from conceding directly from a corner kick to seal a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Ireland at the Women’s World Cup. Adriana Leon’s second-half strike at Rectangular Stadium boosted Olympic champion Canada’s hopes of advancing to the round of 16 by moving to the top of Group B. Defeat for Ireland saw it eliminated from the tournament after back-to-back losses on its first appearance at a Women’s World Cup. It had all started so well for Ireland when captain Katie McCabe curled a fourth-minute corner beyond Canada goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and into the back of the net.

