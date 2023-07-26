Panthers name No. 1 pick Bryce Young team’s Week 1 starting QB vs. Falcons

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich wasted no time naming rookie Bryce Young the team’s starting quarterback for the Sept. 10 regular season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. Reich said Wednesday, “Yes, he’s our QB1.” The announcement came after the completion of the Young’s first NFL training camp practice at Wofford College, although the news seemed imminent after Young took over first-team reps from veteran Andy Dalton back during organized team activities. He will become the first rookie to start on Week 1 for the Panthers since Cam Newton in 2021. Reich vowed to be patient as Young develops as a quarterback.

