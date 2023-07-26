Skip to Content
Pelicans star Zion Williamson, family sued for $1.8 million by tech company

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson, his stepfather and his mother allegedly have failed to pay back $1.8 million of a $2 million loan from a California-based technology company. The California-based tech company Ankr PBC makes the allegations in a civil lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court in New Orleans. Ankr says it made the loan in September 2021 to Williamson and family members while trying to establish a marketing relationship with the Pelicans’ power forward. Ankr says Williamson’s stepfather Lee Anderson served as the player’s business manager. Anderson has not responded to a message seeking comment.

