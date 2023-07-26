Sosa homer gives Phillies a 6-4 win over the Orioles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Edmundo Sosa hit a tiebreaking solo homer to the opposite field with two outs in the seventh inning to help the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 J.T. Realmuto knocked in two runs while Bryce Harper added an insurance run with a seventh inning RBI single to allow the Phillies (55-47) to win the best of three series against their I-95 neighbors. Adley Rutschman hit a three-run homer in the losing cause for the Orioles, who maintain a 1 ½ game lead over Tampa Bay in the American League East after finishing 4-3 on their seven-game road trip.

