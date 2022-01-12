Joe Judge becomes fifth NFL coach to be fired as New York Giants part ways

By Ben Morse, CNN

Joe Judge became the fifth NFL coach to be fired after he was relieved of his duties by the New York Giants on Tuesday.

The team announced the decision to dismiss Judge just a day after senior vice president and general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement.

“[Giants chairman and co-owner] Steve (Tisch) and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction,” team president John Mara said.

“We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of the team. I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during that conversation I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe’s efforts on behalf of the organization.

“I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision.

“We will hire a general manager and that person will lead the effort to hire a new head coach.”

Judge spent two years as Giants head coach, amassing a 10-23 record during that time span.

Despite looking relatively safe midway through the season, Judge’s grip on the job became increasingly shaky as their 2021 spiraled.

Following a season-ending injury to starting quarterback Daniel Jones, the Giants ended the season on a six-game losing streak, which featured some significant struggles in the absence of Jones. The team finished with a 4-13 record, tying a franchise-worst for losses in a season.

He is the third consecutive Giants coach to not reach a third season, just like Ben McAdoo and Pat Shurmur before him.

Judge becomes the fifth NFL coach to be fired after a slew were relieved of their duties on Monday.

Brian Flores was fired by the Miami Dolphins, Matt Nagy by the Chicago Bears and Mike Zimmer by the Minnesota Vikings.

On Sunday, the Denver Broncos parted ways with head coach Vic Fangio.

