Detroit Pistons tie NBA record for longest losing streak in a single season

(CNN) — The Detroit Pistons have tied the NBA record for the longest losing streak in a single season after marking their 26th consecutive defeat on Saturday night in Brooklyn, New York.

With the 126-115 loss to the Nets Saturday, Detroit is now tied with the 2010-2011 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-2014 Philadelphia 76ers for the longest single-season record at 26 games.

The 76ers hold the overall losing mark at 28 games, a dubious achievement that spanned two seasons. The losing streak started at the end of the 2014-2015 year and continued into the following season.

The Pistons’ last win came on October 28, when they defeated the Chicago Bulls. The team’s record now stands at 2-27.

“Losing is awful in this league and we’ve had a lot of it,” head coach Monty Williams told reporters Saturday. “I’m proud of the way they just keep battling every night.”

When asked about how his team felt in the midst of the losing streak, Williams said it’s human nature to “feel down” when you lose “this many in a row.”

“You have to allow people to be human but the way they come back the next day is something I am blown away at,” Williams added. “I’ve been around a lot of teams and not many teams have that type of resiliency. Our guys don’t want to be a part of any kind of losing streak, whatever, but every day they come back with focus and drive and grit trying to win a game.”

The Pistons have a chance to break the record on Tuesday when the team hosts the Nets at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.