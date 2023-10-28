The Big Playback 10/27, Pt. 1: Another win for undefeated Mountain View, this time in Civil War rivalry over Bend
Mountain View cruises to 9-0, blowing out their rivals, the Lava Bears, 46-7.
Mountain View cruises to 9-0, blowing out their rivals, the Lava Bears, 46-7.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.