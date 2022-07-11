Skip to Content
Ranking every Marvel TV show, from worst to best


Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Teyonah Parris, Jett Klyne, and Julian Hilliard in WandaVision


#19. ‘Inhumans’ (2017)

Iwan Rheon, Isabelle Cornish, and Ari Dalbert in Inhumans


#18. ‘Ms. Marvel’ (2022)

Iman Vellani in Ms. Marvel


#17. ‘Iron Fist’ (2017-2018)

Finn Jones in Iron Fist


#16. ‘Cloak & Dagger’ (2018-2019)

Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph in Cloak & Dagger


#15. ‘Helstrom’ (2020)

Sydney Lemmon in Helstrom


#14. ‘Runaways’ (2017-2019)

Ariela Barer, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Allegra Acosta, and Rhenzy Feliz in Runaways


#13. ‘The Defenders’ (2017)

Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, and Finn Jones in The Defenders


#12. ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier


#11. ‘Luke Cage’ (2016-2018)

Erik LaRay Harvey and Mike Colter in Luke Cage (2016)


#10. ‘What If …?’ (2021)

Sebastian Stan and Hayley Atwell in What If…?


#9. ‘Moon Knight’ (2022)

Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight


#8. ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ (2013-2020)

Ming-Na Wen, Clark Gregg, and Chloe Bennet in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.


#7. ‘Hawkeye’ (2021)

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld in Hawkeye


#6. ‘Agent Carter’ (2015-2016)

Meagen Fay and Hayley Atwell in Agent Carter


#5. ‘Jessica Jones’ (2015-2019)

David Tennant and Krysten Ritter in Jessica Jones


#4. ‘WandaVision’ (2021)

Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision


#3. ‘Loki’ (2021-present)

Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino in Loki


#2. ‘The Punisher’ (2017-2019)

Jon Bernthal in The Punisher


#1. ‘Daredevil’ (2015-2018)

Charlie Cox and Elodie Yung in Daredevil

