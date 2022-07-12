Skip to Content
20 everyday household tasks that can now be automated


Robotic vacuum cleaner on laminate wood floor


Fitness tracking

Man looking at watch and phone fitness activity


Keeping kids entertained

Toddler boy sitting playing with robotic dog


Posting social media updates

Facebook social media app logo on log-in


Curating the daily news

Man listening audio message on cellphone


Heart rate monitoring

Smartwatch with heartrate information


Parking the car

Honda display showing parking assistant


Cleaning the grill

Man cleaning outdoor gas grill


Mowing the grass

Automatic lawnmower in modern garden


Cleaning the pool

Pool vacuum cleaner underwater


Pulling the shades

Blinds in an office space


Setting the thermostat

Man uses a smart home app tocontrol temperatures


Paying bills

Woman makes a purchase on the computer with credit card


Vacuuming and mopping

Robotic vacuum cleaner on laminate wood floor


Controlling lights

Man with app controlling lights


Securing your home

Technician installing IP wireless CCTV camera


Feeding the pets

Automatic pet food dispenser on floor at home


Writing shopping lists

Woman makes a shopping list on phone connected to the refrigerator


Slow cooking dinner

Plates with meat and garnish prepared in multi cooker


Brewing coffee

Close-up image of woman hand using coffee machine


Personal home assistant (almost)

Kitchen robot cooking

