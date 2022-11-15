

ANGELA WEISS/AFP // Getty Images

States with the highest and lowest Biden approval ratings

Biden standing next to an American flag smiling and cheering against a blue background.

Amid soaring inflation and a looming recession, the Fed announced on Nov. 2 that it would raise interest rates for an unprecedented sixth time in 2022. The news came just days before Americans lined up at the polls or submitted ballots by mail for a midterm election already defined by concerns about the economy.

Inflation and economic woes are the leading issues on voters’ minds this midterm cycle, according to polling from NPR, PBS Newshour, and Marist. These issues, somewhat unsurprisingly, are the ones President Biden ranks lowest on. Fears of a recession, combined with polarized views on the overturning of Roe v. Wade, have resulted in average approval ratings for Biden that are slightly lower than those of other recent presidents.

Presidential approval ratings historically tend to start fairly high and begin to dip in the first two years, and Biden’s have done just that. Many factors influence a president’s approval rating at any given time, from economic stability to social issues and scandals. Often, presidential popularity falls along partisan lines. While Biden’s support comes largely from Democrats, approval for him is less than widespread within his party. According to mid-2022 polling, only 26% of Democrats would want him to be renominated in 2024 if he decided to run again.

Approval for Biden varies significantly between states and is highest among stalwart blue states. Low ratings are largely concentrated in Midwestern and Western red states. In order to track Biden’s popularity among voters in every state, Stacker compiled a list of states—ranked from the highest to the lowest in terms of approval ratings—using data from Morning Consult.

The polling period occurred between June and September 2022, and only registered voters were surveyed. Due to polling capturing only a small sample of the population in each state, determining the approval rating in each state with total accuracy is not possible, but trends can be captured generally.

Alex Brandon-Pool // Getty Images

#1. Washington D.C.

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden wave as they arrive at the North Portico of the White House.

– Biden approval rate: 77.0%

— Up 4.0% points since June

— Sample size: 587 registered voters



Canva

#2. Vermont

Historic churches with tall steeples in a small town in the hills.

– Biden approval rate: 53.0%

— Up 2.0% points since June

— Sample size: 700 registered voters



Mario Tama // Getty Images

#3. California

President Joe Biden delivers remarks aboard the Battleship USS Iowa Museum at the Port of Los Angeles.

– Biden approval rate: 53.0%

— Up 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 21,798 registered voters



KENA BETANCUR/Afp/AFP // Getty Images

#4. New York

People celebrate at Times Square in New York with a Biden flag.

– Biden approval rate: 50%

— Up 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 22,314 registered voters



Canva

#5. Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland cityscape at dusk.

– Biden approval rate: 50%

— Down 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 6,072 registered voters

Scott Eisen // Getty Images

#6. Massachusetts

Biden speaks to protesting workers at a grocery store.

– Biden approval rate: 49.0%

— Down 2.0% points since June

— Sample size: 6,768 registered voters



Canva

#7. Washington

Seattle, WA skyline with Mt. Ranier in the background.

– Biden approval rate: 48.0%

— Up 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 4,716 registered voters



Canva

#8. Connecticut

Aerial view of New Haven, CT

– Biden approval rate: 47.0%

— Up 0% points since June

— Sample size: 4,335 registered voters



Scott Olson // Getty Images

#9. Illinois

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to guests gathered at the O’Connor Grain Farm in Kankakee, Illinois.

– Biden approval rate: 47.0%

— Up 0% points since June

— Sample size: 13,018 registered voters



Canva

#10. New Mexico

Aerial view of Albuquerque, NM at sunset.

– Biden approval rate: 46.0%

— Down 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 1,184 registered voters

Canva

#11. Colorado

Denver, CO skyline.

– Biden approval rate: 45.0%

— Up 0% points since June

— Sample size: 3,511 registered voters



Canva

#12. Delaware

Condos on Rehoboth Beach, DE

– Biden approval rate: 45.0%

— Up 0% points since June

— Sample size: 1,675 registered voters



Canva

#13. New Jersey

Rooftop view of historic buildings in Morristown, NJ.

– Biden approval rate: 45.0%

— Up 0% points since June

— Sample size: 9,821 registered voters



Canva

#14. Hawaii

Aerial view of Hawaii beaches, buildings, and mountains.

– Biden approval rate: 45.0%

— Down 6.0% points since June

— Sample size: 1,144 registered voters



KEREM YUCEL/AFP // Getty Images

#15. Minnesota

People waiting in line to vote in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

– Biden approval rate: 44.0%

— Up 3.0% points since June

— Sample size: 5,106 registered voters

Canva

#16. Maine

Aerial view of buildings and homes nestled amongst the trees in Portland, ME.

– Biden approval rate: 44.0%

— Up 0% points since June

— Sample size: 1,736 registered voters



MANDEL NGAN/AFP // Getty Images

#17. Oregon

US President Joe Biden speaks to a crowd at the Portland Air National Guard 142 Fighter Base in Portland, Oregon.

– Biden approval rate: 43.0%

— Down 4.0% points since June

— Sample size: 3,234 registered voters



Canva

#18. Michigan

Skyline and bridge in Grand Rapids, MI.

– Biden approval rate: 42.0%

— Up 0% points since June

— Sample size: 12,525 registered voters



Canva

#19. Virginia

A river running through Fredericksburg, VA.

– Biden approval rate: 42.0%

— Down 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 9,774 registered voters



Scott Olson // Getty Images

#20. Wisconsin

Biden speaking at the Milwaukee, WI labor fest.

– Biden approval rate: 41.0%

— Up 2.0% points since June

— Sample size: 6,053 registered voters

Canva

#21. Nevada

Aerial view of Reno, NV with mountains in the background.

– Biden approval rate: 41.0%

— Up 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 3,307 registered voters



Canva

#22. Georgia

Downtown Augusta, GA with waterway in the front during sunset.

– Biden approval rate: 41.0%

— Down 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 11,342 registered voters



Canva

#23. Rhode Island

Downtown Providence, RI with waterway in the center.

– Biden approval rate: 41.0%

— Down 3.0% points since June

— Sample size: 1,361 registered voters



Canva

#24. Arizona

Scottsdale, AZ skyline with mountains in the background.

– Biden approval rate: 40%

— Up 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 6,888 registered voters



Canva

#25. Pennsylvania

Aerial view of skyscrapers and historic buildings in downtown Philadelphia, PA.

– Biden approval rate: 40%

— Up 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 18,333 registered voters

Canva

#26. North Carolina

Fog rolling over downtown Asheville, NC.

– Biden approval rate: 39.0%

— Up 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 12,393 registered voters



JIM WATSON/AFP // Getty Images

#27. Florida

Biden speaking to a crowd in front of a Florida for Biden sign.

– Biden approval rate: 39.0%

— Up 0% points since June

— Sample size: 29,921 registered voters



Canva

#28. New Hampshire

Homes and boats on the water in Portsmouth, NH.

– Biden approval rate: 39.0%

— Down 2.0% points since June

— Sample size: 1,792 registered voters



Canva

#29. Ohio

Cleveland, OH downtown on the river.

– Biden approval rate: 38.0%

— Up 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 15,426 registered voters



NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP // Getty Images

#30. South Carolina

President Biden riding a bicycle on the beach in South Carolina.

– Biden approval rate: 38.0%

— Up 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 6,616 registered voters

Canva

#31. Texas

Downtown Dallas, TX skyline with a blue sky and clouds above.

– Biden approval rate: 38.0%

— Up 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 22,581 registered voters



Canva

#32. Montana

Downtown Billings, MT with mountains in the background.

– Biden approval rate: 37.0%

— Up 3.0% points since June

— Sample size: 692 registered voters



Canva

#33. South Dakota

Aerial view of Rapid City, SD in the foothills.

– Biden approval rate: 35.0%

— Up 2.0% points since June

— Sample size: 850 registered voters



Canva

#34. Mississippi

The capitol building and downtown Jackson, MS.

– Biden approval rate: 34.0%

— Up 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 3,273 registered voters



MANDEL NGAN/AFP // Getty Images

#35. Missouri

Biden onstage in front of a crowd of firefighters in St. Louis, MO.

– Biden approval rate: 34.0%

— Up 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 7,388 registered voters

Canva

#36. Iowa

Des Moines, IA skyline.

– Biden approval rate: 34.0%

— Down 2.0% points since June

— Sample size: 2,969 registered voters



Canva

#37. Kansas

Kansas City, MO skyline with a green mowed field in front.

– Biden approval rate: 33.0%

— Up 0% points since June

— Sample size: 2,501 registered voters



BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP // Getty Images

#38. Louisiana

US President Joe Biden speaks along the banks of the Calcasieu River in Westlake, Louisiana.

– Biden approval rate: 33.0%

— Down 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 4,447 registered voters



Canva

#39. Indiana

Indianapolis, IN bridge and skyline at twilight.

– Biden approval rate: 32.0%

— Up 0% points since June

— Sample size: 7,198 registered voters



Canva

#40. Idaho

Aerial view of downtown Boise, ID nestled in the trees.

– Biden approval rate: 31.0%

— Up 3.0% points since June

— Sample size: 1,004 registered voters

Canva

#41. Tennessee

Nashville, TN downtown skyline on the waterfront.

– Biden approval rate: 31.0%

— Up 0% points since June

— Sample size: 8,277 registered voters



Canva

#42. Alaska

Downtown Anchorage, AK on the water with snowy mountains in the background.

– Biden approval rate: 31.0%

— Down 6.0% points since June

— Sample size: 425 registered voters



NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP // Getty Images

#43. Alabama

President Joe Biden disembarks Air Force One at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama.

– Biden approval rate: 30%

— Up 0% points since June

— Sample size: 5,661 registered voters



Canva

#44. Kentucky

Downtown Louisville, KY on the waterfront.

– Biden approval rate: 30%

— Up 0% points since June

— Sample size: 6,611 registered voters



Canva

#45. Nebraska

Downtown Omaha, NE skyline with a park and blooming trees in the foreground.

– Biden approval rate: 30%

— Down 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 1,681 registered voters

Canva

#46. Arkansas

Fayetteville, AR downtown and historic churches.

– Biden approval rate: 28.0%

— Down 2.0% points since June

— Sample size: 3,357 registered voters



Canva

#47. Utah

Downtown Salt Lake City, UT surrounded by trees and mountains.

– Biden approval rate: 27.0%

— Down 7.0% points since June

— Sample size: 1,647 registered voters



MANDEL NGAN/AFP // Getty Images

#48. Oklahoma

Tulsa race massacre survivors Viola Fletcher (2nd R) and Hughes Van Ellis (3rd R) watch as US President Joe Biden speaks during a commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre at the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

– Biden approval rate: 26.0%

— Down 2.0% points since June

— Sample size: 3,912 registered voters



Canva

#49. North Dakota

Downtown Fargo, ND historic sign and buildings in the snow.

– Biden approval rate: 23.0%

— Up 0% points since June

— Sample size: 574 registered voters



Canva

#50. Wyoming

Downtown Casper, WY with mountains and a pink sky in the background.

– Biden approval rate: 22.0%

— Up 0% points since June

— Sample size: 366 registered voters

Canva

#51. West Virginia

Harper’s Ferry, WV homes on the river.

– Biden approval rate: 22.0%

— Down 1.0% point since June

— Sample size: 2,690 registered voters