

Canva

Most commonly seen birds in Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Oregon using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 146 count sites in Oregon. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here.

Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.

You may also like: Highest-rated breweries in Oregon



Canva

#48. Red-shouldered Hawk (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 8%

— #1. Florida: 8%

— #1. Rhode Island: 8%

— #4. Virginia: 7%

— #4. Indiana: 7%



Canva

#48. Golden-crowned Kinglet (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Kentucky: 8%

— #2. Arkansas: 7%

— #2. North Carolina: 7%

— #4. Georgia: 6%

— #4. West Virginia: 6%



Canva

#48. Band-tailed Pigeon

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. California: 9%

— #2. Washington: 4%

— #3. Oregon: 1%



Canva

#47. Black-billed Magpie

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 2.87

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Montana: 72%

— #2. Colorado: 49%

— #3. Wyoming: 44%

— #4. Alaska: 36%

— #5. Idaho: 30%



Canva

#45. Common Raven (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.29

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alaska: 27%

— #2. New Mexico: 24%

— #3. Arizona: 10%

— #4. California: 7%

— #5. New Hampshire: 6%

You may also like: Best places to raise a family in Oregon



Canva

#45. Brown Creeper

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.29

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Kentucky: 8%

— #1. Missouri: 8%

— #1. New Hampshire: 8%

— #4. Delaware: 6%

— #4. Iowa: 6%



Canva

#44. Pygmy Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 2.52

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Colorado: 15%

— #2. California: 10%

— #3. New Mexico: 8%

— #3. Arizona: 8%

— #5. Idaho: 3%



Canva

#43. Brewer’s Blackbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 9.78

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 7%

— #2. Oregon: 2%

— #2. South Carolina: 2%

— #2. Iowa: 2%

— #5. Missouri: 1%



Canva

#41. Red-tailed Hawk (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 12%

— #2. Idaho: 9%

— #3. Kansas: 8%

— #4. New Jersey: 7%

— #5. Tennessee: 6%



Canva

#41. Red-breasted Sapsucker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oregon: 3%

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Oregon



Canva

#40. Rufous Hummingbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.17

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Louisiana: 14%

— #2. Oregon: 3%

— #2. Texas: 3%

— #4. California: 1%



Canva

#39. Townsend’s Warbler

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.29

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. California: 14%

— #2. Oregon: 3%

— #3. Washington: 2%



Canva

#38. Pacific Wren

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.38

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 4%

— #2. Oregon: 3%



Canva

#37. Cedar Waxwing

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 2.72

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 13%

— #2. Nebraska: 12%

— #3. Kentucky: 10%

— #3. Minnesota: 10%

— #3. North Dakota: 10%



Canva

#35. Yellow-rumped Warbler (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%

– Average group size: 1.09

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 67%

— #2. South Carolina: 33%

— #3. California: 30%

— #4. Georgia: 29%

— #5. Arizona: 20%

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Oregon



Canva

#35. Hermit Thrush

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%

– Average group size: 1.09

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. California: 19%

— #2. North Carolina: 10%

— #3. Virginia: 6%

— #3. Delaware: 6%

— #3. Georgia: 6%



Canva

#34. Pine Siskin

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%

– Average group size: 2.56

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 20%

— #2. Utah: 15%

— #3. Idaho: 9%

— #4. Washington: 8%

— #4. Rhode Island: 8%



Canva

#32. Sharp-shinned Hawk (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 5%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 13%

— #2. North Dakota: 10%

— #3. Idaho: 9%

— #3. Montana: 9%

— #5. South Dakota: 6%



Canva

#32. Cooper’s Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 5%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 47%

— #2. Arizona: 23%

— #3. Indiana: 14%

— #4. Illinois: 13%

— #5. Ohio: 11%



Canva

#31. Oak Titmouse

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 5%

– Average group size: 1.09

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. California: 40%

— #2. Oregon: 5%

You may also like: 17% of people live near toxic release facilities—here’s how it breaks down in Oregon



Canva

#30. White-throated Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%

– Average group size: 1.27

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 67%

— #2. Rhode Island: 58%

— #3. Connecticut: 56%

— #3. New Jersey: 56%

— #5. Virginia: 51%



Canva

#29. Purple Finch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%

– Average group size: 1.77

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 22%

— #2. Minnesota: 16%

— #3. Kentucky: 15%

— #3. Arkansas: 15%

— #3. Missouri: 15%



Canva

#28. Mountain Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%

– Average group size: 1.94

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 53%

— #2. New Mexico: 45%

— #3. Colorado: 30%

— #4. Wyoming: 25%

— #5. Montana: 21%



Canva

#27. Red-winged Blackbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%

– Average group size: 2.96

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Michigan: 29%

— #2. Ohio: 27%

— #3. Illinois: 26%

— #4. West Virginia: 25%

— #5. Kentucky: 23%



Canva

#26. Acorn Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 8%

– Average group size: 1.97

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. California: 13%

— #2. Oregon: 8%

— #3. New Mexico: 4%

— #4. Arizona: 3%

You may also like: Highest-rated golf courses in Oregon, according to Tripadvisor



Canva

#25. Wild Turkey

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 8%

– Average group size: 5.04

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 17%

— #2. Vermont: 16%

— #3. New Hampshire: 15%

— #4. Massachusetts: 14%

— #5. Wyoming: 13%



Canva

#24. Varied Thrush

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 9%

– Average group size: 1.41

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 11%

— #2. Oregon: 9%



Canva

#23. California Quail

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 9%

– Average group size: 11.08

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 60%

— #2. Utah: 23%

— #3. Idaho: 21%

— #4. Oregon: 9%

— #4. California: 9%



Canva

#22. Bewick’s Wren

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 10%

– Average group size: 1.04

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. California: 23%

— #2. Washington: 19%

— #3. Texas: 13%

— #4. Oklahoma: 12%

— #5. Oregon: 10%



Canva

#21. Ruby-crowned Kinglet

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 10%

– Average group size: 1.25

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 27%

— #2. South Carolina: 22%

— #3. North Carolina: 18%

— #4. California: 17%

— #5. Alabama: 16%

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in Oregon



Canva

#20. Hairy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 13%

– Average group size: 1.27

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Dakota: 70%

— #2. Connecticut: 68%

— #3. Vermont: 63%

— #4. Maine: 61%

— #5. Minnesota: 54%



Canva

#19. Fox Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 16%

– Average group size: 1.73

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 18%

— #2. Oregon: 16%

— #3. California: 14%

— #4. Minnesota: 10%

— #5. Alaska: 9%



Canva

#18. House Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 17%

– Average group size: 3.54

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 88%

— #2. Iowa: 84%

— #2. Illinois: 84%

— #4. Ohio: 75%

— #5. Utah: 73%



Canva

#17. White-crowned Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 18%

– Average group size: 2.1

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 93%

— #2. California: 61%

— #3. Arizona: 48%

— #4. New Mexico: 33%

— #5. Washington: 19%



Canva

#16. White-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 22%

– Average group size: 1.28

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 93%

— #2. Vermont: 89%

— #2. Maine: 89%

— #4. Michigan: 86%

— #5. West Virginia: 84%

You may also like: Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Oregon



Canva

#15. Eurasian Collared-Dove

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 23%

– Average group size: 2.04

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Utah: 73%

— #2. Idaho: 64%

— #3. Wyoming: 63%

— #3. South Dakota: 63%

— #5. Montana: 51%



Canva

#14. European Starling

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 23%

– Average group size: 3.47

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 38%

— #1. South Dakota: 38%

— #1. Delaware: 38%

— #4. New Jersey: 32%

— #5. Iowa: 31%



Canva

#13. Bushtit

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 23%

– Average group size: 9.11

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 27%

— #2. Oregon: 23%

— #3. Washington: 22%

— #4. Colorado: 18%

— #5. California: 16%



Canva

#12. Chestnut-backed Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 27%

– Average group size: 1.89

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. California: 38%

— #2. Washington: 37%

— #3. Oregon: 27%

— #4. Alaska: 5%

— #5. Montana: 2%



Canva

#11. American Goldfinch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 29%

– Average group size: 4.16

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Iowa: 84%

— #2. Vermont: 81%

— #3. Maine: 73%

— #4. Wisconsin: 72%

— #5. Minnesota: 70%

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Oregon



Canva

#10. American Crow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 33%

– Average group size: 2.22

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 38%

— #2. Maine: 34%

— #2. Washington: 34%

— #4. Arkansas: 33%

— #4. North Carolina: 33%



Canva

#9. Mourning Dove

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 33%

– Average group size: 2.41

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Jersey: 81%

— #2. Nevada: 80%

— #3. Connecticut: 79%

— #4. Massachusetts: 77%

— #4. Kentucky: 77%



Canva

#8. Golden-crowned Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 35%

– Average group size: 2.76

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oregon: 35%

— #2. California: 32%

— #3. Washington: 30%

— #4. Alaska: 5%



Canva

#7. American Robin

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 36%

– Average group size: 2.6

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 63%

— #2. New Mexico: 47%

— #2. Nevada: 47%

— #4. Kentucky: 44%

— #5. Nebraska: 42%



Canva

#6. Downy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 39%

– Average group size: 1.22

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 92%

— #2. Massachusetts: 84%

— #3. Minnesota: 83%

— #4. Iowa: 82%

— #5. North Dakota: 80%

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Oregon



Canva

#5. Red-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 39%

– Average group size: 1.26

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alaska: 68%

— #2. South Dakota: 63%

— #3. Maine: 62%

— #4. Nebraska: 58%

— #4. Michigan: 58%



Canva

#4. Lesser Goldfinch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 40%

– Average group size: 5.14

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 80%

— #2. Utah: 50%

— #3. California: 47%

— #4. Arizona: 43%

— #5. Oregon: 40%



Canva

#3. Steller’s Jay

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 47%

– Average group size: 2.2

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 62%

— #2. Oregon: 47%

— #3. Alaska: 23%

— #4. Colorado: 21%

— #5. Nevada: 20%



Canva

#2. Song Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 48%

– Average group size: 1.45

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 53%

— #2. Oregon: 48%

— #3. West Virginia: 38%

— #4. Delaware: 32%

— #5. Kentucky: 31%



Canva

#1. Northern Flicker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 54%

– Average group size: 1.36

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Montana: 67%

— #2. Colorado: 64%

— #3. Nevada: 60%

— #4. Washington: 57%

— #5. Idaho: 55%

You may also like: Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Oregon