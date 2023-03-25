

taka1022 // Shutterstock

Oregon boys high school basketball rankings

From the roaring crowd to squeaking sneakers on the hardwood, high school boys basketball is a beloved American pastime.

The sport’s school roots date back to its 19th-century beginnings. After all, James Naismith invented basketball as a physical education activity. The concept of a state championship for high school basketball soon followed. Illinois, for example, held a state championship as early as 1908. Other states with early high school basketball championships include Indiana (first championship in 1911) and Wisconsin (1916).

Now, the sport is etched into the ethos of the American high school. Over half a million boys play on their high school basketball team, according to 2021-22 school year data compiled by the National Federation of State High School Associations. That figure represents over 18,000 teams competing across all 50 states, grinding out games in high school gyms on dark winter nights.

But when not every team plays one another, how do you separate the wheat from the chaff? Luckily, the data-driven nature of sports means there are plenty of avenues for rating and ranking basketball teams.

Stacker compiled boys high school basketball rankings in Oregon using MaxPreps. MaxPreps’ rankings factor in win-loss record, win quality, and strength of schedule. Read on through to find out the best boys basketball schools in Oregon.



Canva

Class 1A

1. Crane: 30-2 (12-0 in 1A High Desert), 16.9 rating, 2 straight wins

2. Nixyaawii Community (Pendleton): 22-4 (9-0 in 1A Old Oregon), 12.4 rating

3. Mannahouse Christian Academy (Eugene): 23-4 (0-0 in 1A Mountain West), 11.9 rating, 2 straight wins

4. North Douglas (Drain): 24-6 (12-1 in 1A Skyline), 11.6 rating

5. Open Door Christian Academy (Troutdale): 21-4 (14-0 in 1A Valley 10), 10.8 rating, 2 straight losses



Canva

Class 2A

1. Salem Academy (Salem): 22-6 (12-2 in 2A Tri-River), 14.8 rating, 4 straight wins

2. Kennedy (Mt. Angel): 25-6 (13-4 in 2A Tri-River), 14.0 rating

3. Western Christian (Salem): 22-8 (10-4 in 2A Tri-River), 12.6 rating

4. East Linn Christian Academy (Lebanon): 23-7 (15-3 in 2A Valley Coast), 9.6 rating, 2 straight losses

5. Gold Beach: 22-6 (16-2 in 2A Valley Coast), 8.5 rating, 2 straight losses



Canva

Class 3A

1. De La Salle North Catholic (Portland): 24-4 (13-0 in 3A Lewis & Clark), 20.8 rating, 2 straight losses

2. Westside Christian (Lake Oswego): 26-5 (12-3 in 3A Lewis & Clark), 19.0 rating

3. Cascade Christian (Medford): 24-5 (14-1 in 3A Far West), 16.6 rating, 6 straight wins

4. Dayton: 22-3 (10-0 in 3A PacWest), 15.5 rating, 2 straight losses

5. Creswell: 20-5 (10-1 in 3A Mountain Valley), 13.6 rating, 2 straight wins



Kristin Chiasson // Shutterstock

Class 4A

1. Cascade (Turner): 23-3 (9-0 in 4A Oregon West), 24.4 rating, 9 straight wins

2. Philomath: 22-4 (8-2 in 4A Oregon West), 23.3 rating

3. Junction City: 26-3 (8-0 in 4A Sky Em), 22.8 rating

4. Baker (Baker City): 21-6 (6-0 in 4A Greater Oregon), 15.1 rating, 2 straight losses

5. Henley (Klamath Falls): 16-8 (7-0 in 4A Skyline), 12.3 rating, 2 straight losses



Canva

Class 5A

1. Summit (Bend): 21-6 (12-2 in 5A Intermountain), 21.3 rating

2. Wilsonville: 25-5 (13-3 in 5A Northwest Oregon), 19.1 rating, 6 straight wins

3. Churchill (Eugene): 23-4 (11-2 in 5A Midwestern), 17.5 rating

4. Mountain View (Bend): 22-10 (8-6 in 5A Intermountain), 16.5 rating, 2 straight losses

5. Redmond: 20-9 (9-6 in 5A Intermountain), 15.4 rating, 2 straight losses



Canva

Class 6A

1. West Linn: 30-2 (9-0 in 6A Three Rivers), 35.1 rating

2. Tualatin: 25-6 (8-1 in 6A Three Rivers), 27.6 rating, 6 straight wins

3. Lincoln (Portland): 26-5 (15-1 in 6A Portland), 26.6 rating

4. Barlow (Gresham): 24-6 (12-0 in 6A Mt. Hood), 25.6 rating, 2 straight losses

5. Gresham: 24-5 (10-2 in 6A Mt. Hood), 24.7 rating, 2 straight wins

6. Beaverton: 20-9 (8-3 in 6A Metro), 23.3 rating

7. Mountainside (Beaverton): 18-9 (8-3 in 6A Metro), 21.2 rating, 2 straight losses

8. South Medford (Medford): 18-5 (12-0 in 6A Southwest), 19.3 rating

9. Central Catholic (Portland): 15-13 (8-5 in 6A Mt. Hood), 19.0 rating, 2 straight losses

10. Cleveland (Portland): 18-10 (12-4 in 6A Portland), 17.9 rating

11. West Salem (Salem): 18-9 (11-1 in 6A Central Valley), 17.5 rating, 6 straight wins

12. Tigard: 15-11 (5-4 in 6A Three Rivers), 17.2 rating

13. Southridge (Beaverton): 18-7 (7-4 in 6A Metro), 16.8 rating

14. Jesuit (Portland): 16-11 (9-3 in 6A Metro), 16.7 rating

15. Clackamas: 18-8 (6-7 in 6A Mt. Hood), 16.0 rating

16. Sherwood: 19-8 (10-0 in 6A Pacific), 15.9 rating

17. Grant (Portland): 15-11 (10-4 in 6A Portland), 13.7 rating

18. Benson Tech (Portland): 15-11 (10-5 in 6A Portland), 13.4 rating

19. Lake Oswego: 9-15 (3-6 in 6A Three Rivers), 13.1 rating

20. Roseburg: 16-9 (6-6 in 6A Southwest), 12.5 rating, 2 straight losses