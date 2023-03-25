Oregon boys high school basketball rankings
From the roaring crowd to squeaking sneakers on the hardwood, high school boys basketball is a beloved American pastime.
The sport’s school roots date back to its 19th-century beginnings. After all, James Naismith invented basketball as a physical education activity. The concept of a state championship for high school basketball soon followed. Illinois, for example, held a state championship as early as 1908. Other states with early high school basketball championships include Indiana (first championship in 1911) and Wisconsin (1916).
Now, the sport is etched into the ethos of the American high school. Over half a million boys play on their high school basketball team, according to 2021-22 school year data compiled by the National Federation of State High School Associations. That figure represents over 18,000 teams competing across all 50 states, grinding out games in high school gyms on dark winter nights.
But when not every team plays one another, how do you separate the wheat from the chaff? Luckily, the data-driven nature of sports means there are plenty of avenues for rating and ranking basketball teams.
Stacker compiled boys high school basketball rankings in Oregon using MaxPreps. MaxPreps’ rankings factor in win-loss record, win quality, and strength of schedule. Read on through to find out the best boys basketball schools in Oregon.
Class 1A
1. Crane: 30-2 (12-0 in 1A High Desert), 16.9 rating, 2 straight wins
2. Nixyaawii Community (Pendleton): 22-4 (9-0 in 1A Old Oregon), 12.4 rating
3. Mannahouse Christian Academy (Eugene): 23-4 (0-0 in 1A Mountain West), 11.9 rating, 2 straight wins
4. North Douglas (Drain): 24-6 (12-1 in 1A Skyline), 11.6 rating
5. Open Door Christian Academy (Troutdale): 21-4 (14-0 in 1A Valley 10), 10.8 rating, 2 straight losses
Class 2A
1. Salem Academy (Salem): 22-6 (12-2 in 2A Tri-River), 14.8 rating, 4 straight wins
2. Kennedy (Mt. Angel): 25-6 (13-4 in 2A Tri-River), 14.0 rating
3. Western Christian (Salem): 22-8 (10-4 in 2A Tri-River), 12.6 rating
4. East Linn Christian Academy (Lebanon): 23-7 (15-3 in 2A Valley Coast), 9.6 rating, 2 straight losses
5. Gold Beach: 22-6 (16-2 in 2A Valley Coast), 8.5 rating, 2 straight losses
Class 3A
1. De La Salle North Catholic (Portland): 24-4 (13-0 in 3A Lewis & Clark), 20.8 rating, 2 straight losses
2. Westside Christian (Lake Oswego): 26-5 (12-3 in 3A Lewis & Clark), 19.0 rating
3. Cascade Christian (Medford): 24-5 (14-1 in 3A Far West), 16.6 rating, 6 straight wins
4. Dayton: 22-3 (10-0 in 3A PacWest), 15.5 rating, 2 straight losses
5. Creswell: 20-5 (10-1 in 3A Mountain Valley), 13.6 rating, 2 straight wins
Class 4A
1. Cascade (Turner): 23-3 (9-0 in 4A Oregon West), 24.4 rating, 9 straight wins
2. Philomath: 22-4 (8-2 in 4A Oregon West), 23.3 rating
3. Junction City: 26-3 (8-0 in 4A Sky Em), 22.8 rating
4. Baker (Baker City): 21-6 (6-0 in 4A Greater Oregon), 15.1 rating, 2 straight losses
5. Henley (Klamath Falls): 16-8 (7-0 in 4A Skyline), 12.3 rating, 2 straight losses
Class 5A
1. Summit (Bend): 21-6 (12-2 in 5A Intermountain), 21.3 rating
2. Wilsonville: 25-5 (13-3 in 5A Northwest Oregon), 19.1 rating, 6 straight wins
3. Churchill (Eugene): 23-4 (11-2 in 5A Midwestern), 17.5 rating
4. Mountain View (Bend): 22-10 (8-6 in 5A Intermountain), 16.5 rating, 2 straight losses
5. Redmond: 20-9 (9-6 in 5A Intermountain), 15.4 rating, 2 straight losses
Class 6A
1. West Linn: 30-2 (9-0 in 6A Three Rivers), 35.1 rating
2. Tualatin: 25-6 (8-1 in 6A Three Rivers), 27.6 rating, 6 straight wins
3. Lincoln (Portland): 26-5 (15-1 in 6A Portland), 26.6 rating
4. Barlow (Gresham): 24-6 (12-0 in 6A Mt. Hood), 25.6 rating, 2 straight losses
5. Gresham: 24-5 (10-2 in 6A Mt. Hood), 24.7 rating, 2 straight wins
6. Beaverton: 20-9 (8-3 in 6A Metro), 23.3 rating
7. Mountainside (Beaverton): 18-9 (8-3 in 6A Metro), 21.2 rating, 2 straight losses
8. South Medford (Medford): 18-5 (12-0 in 6A Southwest), 19.3 rating
9. Central Catholic (Portland): 15-13 (8-5 in 6A Mt. Hood), 19.0 rating, 2 straight losses
10. Cleveland (Portland): 18-10 (12-4 in 6A Portland), 17.9 rating
11. West Salem (Salem): 18-9 (11-1 in 6A Central Valley), 17.5 rating, 6 straight wins
12. Tigard: 15-11 (5-4 in 6A Three Rivers), 17.2 rating
13. Southridge (Beaverton): 18-7 (7-4 in 6A Metro), 16.8 rating
14. Jesuit (Portland): 16-11 (9-3 in 6A Metro), 16.7 rating
15. Clackamas: 18-8 (6-7 in 6A Mt. Hood), 16.0 rating
16. Sherwood: 19-8 (10-0 in 6A Pacific), 15.9 rating
17. Grant (Portland): 15-11 (10-4 in 6A Portland), 13.7 rating
18. Benson Tech (Portland): 15-11 (10-5 in 6A Portland), 13.4 rating
19. Lake Oswego: 9-15 (3-6 in 6A Three Rivers), 13.1 rating
20. Roseburg: 16-9 (6-6 in 6A Southwest), 12.5 rating, 2 straight losses