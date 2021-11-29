

Metros sending the most people to Portland, Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Portland, Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Portland from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.



#50. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 431 (#37 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Migration from Portland to San Antonio: 241 (#59 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 190 to Portland



#49. Bellingham, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Bellingham in 2014-2018: 445 (#5 most common destination from Bellingham)

– Migration from Portland to Bellingham: 598 (#27 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 153 to Bellingham



#48. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Bakersfield in 2014-2018: 447 (#14 most common destination from Bakersfield)

– Migration from Portland to Bakersfield: 120 (#99 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 327 to Portland



#47. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Santa Maria in 2014-2018: 465 (#12 most common destination from Santa Maria)

– Migration from Portland to Santa Maria: 242 (#57 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 223 to Portland



#46. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 473 (#38 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Migration from Portland to Charlotte: 295 (#48 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 178 to Portland



#45. Walla Walla, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Walla Walla in 2014-2018: 487 (#3 most common destination from Walla Walla)

– Migration from Portland to Walla Walla: 392 (#42 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 95 to Portland



#44. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Houston in 2014-2018: 487 (#62 most common destination from Houston)

– Migration from Portland to Houston: 566 (#29 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 79 to Houston



#43. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 499 (#65 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Migration from Portland to Philadelphia: 649 (#24 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 150 to Philadelphia



#42. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 503 (#41 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Migration from Portland to Baltimore: 69 (#139 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 434 to Portland



#41. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 505 (#24 most common destination from Raleigh)

– Migration from Portland to Raleigh: 154 (#87 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 351 to Portland



#40. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Oxnard in 2014-2018: 508 (#13 most common destination from Oxnard)

– Migration from Portland to Oxnard: 187 (#74 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 321 to Portland



#39. Wenatchee, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Wenatchee in 2014-2018: 510 (#2 most common destination from Wenatchee)

– Migration from Portland to Wenatchee: 133 (#94 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 377 to Portland



#38. Reno, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Reno in 2014-2018: 515 (#6 most common destination from Reno)

– Migration from Portland to Reno: 284 (#52 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 231 to Portland



#37. Fresno, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Fresno in 2014-2018: 520 (#15 most common destination from Fresno)

– Migration from Portland to Fresno: 170 (#78 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 350 to Portland



#36. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 521 (#39 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Migration from Portland to St. Louis: 415 (#39 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 106 to Portland



#35. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 522 (#12 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Migration from Portland to Albuquerque: 405 (#40 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 117 to Portland



#34. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Denver in 2014-2018: 610 (#38 most common destination from Denver)

– Migration from Portland to Denver: 1,283 (#14 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 673 to Denver



#33. Salinas, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Salinas in 2014-2018: 622 (#9 most common destination from Salinas)

– Migration from Portland to Salinas: 121 (#98 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 501 to Portland



#32. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Anchorage in 2014-2018: 669 (#5 most common destination from Anchorage)

– Migration from Portland to Anchorage: 304 (#47 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 365 to Portland



#31. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Miami in 2014-2018: 675 (#46 most common destination from Miami)

– Migration from Portland to Miami: 542 (#30 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 133 to Portland



#30. Olympia-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Olympia in 2014-2018: 726 (#2 most common destination from Olympia)

– Migration from Portland to Olympia: 519 (#31 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 207 to Portland



#29. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 733 (#26 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Migration from Portland to Minneapolis: 464 (#35 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 269 to Portland



#28. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 772 (#11 most common destination from Salt Lake City)

– Migration from Portland to Salt Lake City: 680 (#23 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 92 to Portland



#27. Albany, OR Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Albany in 2014-2018: 783 (#4 most common destination from Albany)

– Migration from Portland to Albany: 733 (#22 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 50 to Portland



#26. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 785 (#57 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Migration from Portland to Atlanta: 387 (#43 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 398 to Portland



#25. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Spokane in 2014-2018: 830 (#4 most common destination from Spokane)

– Migration from Portland to Spokane: 1,470 (#11 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 640 to Spokane



#24. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Kennewick in 2014-2018: 875 (#3 most common destination from Kennewick)

– Migration from Portland to Kennewick: 1,025 (#16 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 150 to Kennewick



#23. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Austin in 2014-2018: 912 (#17 most common destination from Austin)

– Migration from Portland to Austin: 505 (#32 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 407 to Portland



#22. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 938 (#17 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Migration from Portland to Las Vegas: 1,021 (#17 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 83 to Las Vegas



#21. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 971 (#12 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)

– Migration from Portland to Urban Honolulu: 440 (#37 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 531 to Portland



#20. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Boston in 2014-2018: 994 (#30 most common destination from Boston)

– Migration from Portland to Boston: 369 (#45 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 625 to Portland



#19. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Chicago in 2014-2018: 1,112 (#57 most common destination from Chicago)

– Migration from Portland to Chicago: 805 (#21 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 307 to Portland



#18. Boise City, ID Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Boise City in 2014-2018: 1,198 (#1 most common destination from Boise City)

– Migration from Portland to Boise City: 1,353 (#12 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 155 to Boise City



#17. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Washington in 2014-2018: 1,246 (#43 most common destination from Washington)

– Migration from Portland to Washington: 397 (#41 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 849 to Portland



#16. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Dallas in 2014-2018: 1,251 (#31 most common destination from Dallas)

– Migration from Portland to Dallas: 1,015 (#18 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 236 to Portland



#15. Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 1,330 (#14 most common destination from Sacramento)

– Migration from Portland to Sacramento: 1,351 (#13 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 21 to Sacramento



#14. Medford, OR Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Medford in 2014-2018: 1,510 (#1 most common destination from Medford)

– Migration from Portland to Medford: 992 (#19 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 518 to Portland



#13. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Riverside in 2014-2018: 1,583 (#12 most common destination from Riverside)

– Migration from Portland to Riverside: 973 (#20 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 610 to Portland



#12. Bend-Redmond, OR Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Bend in 2014-2018: 1,705 (#1 most common destination from Bend)

– Migration from Portland to Bend: 2,547 (#7 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 842 to Bend



#11. Longview, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Longview in 2014-2018: 1,720 (#1 most common destination from Longview)

– Migration from Portland to Longview: 3,120 (#5 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 1,400 to Longview



#10. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from San Jose in 2014-2018: 1,920 (#9 most common destination from San Jose)

– Migration from Portland to San Jose: 628 (#25 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 1,292 to Portland



#9. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from New York in 2014-2018: 2,277 (#49 most common destination from New York)

– Migration from Portland to New York: 1,134 (#15 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 1,143 to Portland



#8. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from San Diego in 2014-2018: 2,328 (#12 most common destination from San Diego)

– Migration from Portland to San Diego: 1,705 (#10 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 623 to Portland



#7. Corvallis, OR Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Corvallis in 2014-2018: 2,396 (#1 most common destination from Corvallis)

– Migration from Portland to Corvallis: 3,061 (#6 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 665 to Corvallis



#6. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 3,134 (#8 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Migration from Portland to Phoenix: 4,919 (#3 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 1,785 to Phoenix



#5. Eugene, OR Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Eugene in 2014-2018: 3,637 (#1 most common destination from Eugene)

– Migration from Portland to Eugene: 4,274 (#4 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 637 to Eugene



#4. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 4,002 (#10 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Migration from Portland to San Francisco: 1,722 (#9 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 2,280 to Portland



#3. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 5,212 (#14 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Migration from Portland to Los Angeles: 2,454 (#8 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 2,758 to Portland



#2. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Seattle in 2014-2018: 6,296 (#3 most common destination from Seattle)

– Migration from Portland to Seattle: 8,177 (#1 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 1,881 to Seattle



#1. Salem, OR Metro Area

– Migration to Portland from Salem in 2014-2018: 6,983 (#1 most common destination from Salem)

– Migration from Portland to Salem: 7,517 (#2 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 534 to Salem