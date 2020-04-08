Oregon has record-breaking month in marijuana sales

Top Stories

The state saw nearly a 40% sales increase, compared to last March

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- According to Oregon's Liquor Control Commission, marijuana sales in the state reached nearly $85 million last month. That's more than a $20 million increase, compared to last March.

Creative Crops Rec, a medical marijuana dispensary in Bend, has been operating a curbside pickup and delivery option since Gov. Kate Brown issued her stay at home order.

Denise Drazil, a co-owner of the dispensary, credits her business's success to those new procedures. Despite Creative Crops Rec being closed to the public, the store has still seen a 25 % sales increase with its curbside pickup and delivery options.

"I would say, March we did see quite a boost," Drazil said Wednesday. "I think people were just trying to stock up. (People were) not sure what the condition was going to be out there. Definitely, April has flattened out, I think for everybody, knowing we are an essential business and we are going to be open."

The general manager at Top Shelf Medicine, another Bend dispensary, said his business usually does sees an increase around this time of year because of snowbirds coming back to town. Cash Smith said the increase in sales from locals has replaced the typical increase he sees when people move back to the area in the spring.

"Because people start coming up from the Southern states and come up to their summer homes here in Bend or in the Central Oregon area. And that's when we seen an uptick, when the town starts to swell," Smith said.

Both dispensaries have seen an uptick in customer numbers as well.

“We’ve definitely seen some new customers come in, whether they are coming it to try out new stores, new products or finding the best deals,” Smith said.

Drazil attributes those numbers to websites that display dispensaries in your area.

“We’ve actually seen a lot with the dutchie.com or the weedmaps or any of them that you can order online," Drazil said. We’ve seen quite a few new extra customers.”