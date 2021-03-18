Deschutes County vaccine appointments still available; new registration system coming

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In a departure from past weeks, when they were snapped up in hours or just minutes, Deschutes County still has vaccine first-dose appointments available this week for those 65 and older, officials said Thursday.

Get more information at https://www.deschutes.org/health/page/covid-19-vaccine.

Additionally, the county is about to move to a new system to register to receive your vaccine.

Vaccines appointments are also available at multiple pharmacies including Safeway, Fred Meyer, Bi-Mart and Costco.

Noah Chast will have more details about the available vaccine appointments and how the new registration system works tonight on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.