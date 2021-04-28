Bend emergency vet service stops overnight clinic; animal hospital adds on-call service in response

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend's Riverside Animal Hospital released a statement that starting Saturday, it will offer on-call services from midnight to 8 a.m. for established clients, as other overnight emergency vet service won't be available.

The announcement states that after May 1, both Bend Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Center and The Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon will not be offering 24-hour services.

The Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon told NewsChannel 21 that it has not offered 24-hour services in the past, and that the reference in the post is to clarify that they still won't have 24-hour services.

Noah Chast will have more on the staffing issues that Bend Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Center says has led to them stopping their 24-hour service, and the impact it could have, tonight on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.