All of Oregon’s public universities will require COVID-19 vaccines this fall

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — All of Oregon's publicly funded universities will now require the COVID-19 vaccination for returning students. The final two universities to announce the decision were the Oregon Institute of Technology and Eastern Oregon University.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that all the schools will have a process for students to get legal exemptions.

Students who attend class fully online and who don’t engage in any on-campus activities will not be required to be vaccinated.

OIT made its announcement Wednesday afternoon, and EOU followed on Thursday.

EOU President Tom Inkso said during a board meeting in May that many students and faculty were split on the decision to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine. In a survey, the majority of faculty at EOU were in favor of a vaccine mandate, while the majority of students were against one.

