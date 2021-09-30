Visitors pay respects at ‘Wall that Heals’ to loved ones, friends lost during Vietnam War

Top Stories

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) --The Wall that Heals, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., is now set up in La Pine and is having its first full day of the exhibition Thursday.

The Wall is a three-quarter-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and stands 7.5 feet tall and 375 feet long for community members to engage with.

It has the engraved names of the more than 58,000 men and women who lost their lives during the Vietnam War.

There is also a Mobile Education Center for the public to view through Sunday. The exhibit, at the Frontier Day grounds on Sixth Street, is open 24 hours a day.

