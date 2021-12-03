Happy surprise: The Giving Plate’s ‘Jingle Makeover’ helping one family at a time

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deleana Mitchell was expecting a $25 gas card when she got out of her car at The Giving Plate food bank in Bend, but she instead was greeted with a $2,500 Visa gift card through the nonprofit's 'Jingle Makeover.'

Mitchell and five others were selected out of 60 applicants to receive the $2,500 gifts.

Ranae Staley, The Giving Plate's executive director ,and Sheila Crew with Journey Church surprised Mitchell.

“I don’t even know how to explain it,” Mitchell said. "They are blessing me and my family."

Journey Church, Grace Bible Church, C + K Threads and an individual in the community are sponsoring six families through the 'Jingle Makeover' program.

Staley said, “$,2500 is more than someone needs for Christmas, and it’s really a way to bring an impact that is lasting and sustainable.”

