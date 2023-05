Mother's Day is a special time to celebrate the important role they play in our lives, as well as to cherish our mother and all they do for us, from holding our hands on the first day of school, to cheering and supporting our accomplishments. This Sunday, we spoke to some moms and sons at Bend's Drake Park about what made the day special for them.

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.