Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards holds 10th annual ‘Crush Cancer’ Marathon

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- More than 200 runners turned out Saturday for Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards' 10th annual Crush Cancer Marathon at the vineyard near Terrebonne, a fun fundraiser for the Knight Cancer Foundation.

They ran a 5K, 10k or half-marathon on vineyard property with the Three Sisters mountains, providing visual relief from aches and pains, according to the winery owner and event coordinator, Cindy Grossman,

All proceeds from the event are donated to the Knight Cancer Foundation to benefit Central Oregon residents who are dealing with cancer. All proceeds from beer, sangria and music are also donated to the organization.

A total of 209 runners participated, from nine states. Davey Eiken of Illinois chose the Crush Cancer marathon as his Oregon race. He’s running in every state in the US this year. He quickly completed the 5K Saturday, and headed off to Spokane, Washington to another race.

After finishing the race, hundreds of folks relaxed at the winery to listen to music while eating and drinking by the pond.

Faith Hope and Charity said it would like to thank the many sponsors, volunteers and staff who made the event possible.