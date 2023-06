Nearly 30 women donned ear and eye protection Saturday for an instructional shooting clinic. The third annual Women on Target event took place at the Redmond Rod and Gun Club. Each person paid $80 and got to take part in archery, shotgun, rifle and pistol ranges.

