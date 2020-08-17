Heat advisory, red flag warning are still in place

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Gusty southwest winds at 10-15 mph will stay with us through Monday evening. It will be partly cloudy overnight, with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Tuesday will be a virtual repeat of today, with a heat advisory in place until 9 pm and a fire weather warning in place at 11 pm.

Highs will cool into the low 90s through Wednesday. After seeing mostly sunny skies Wednesday, we are expecting nothing but sunshine right through the coming weekend.