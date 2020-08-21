Air quality alert in place

Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay mostly clear Friday night, with the exception of areas with smoky haze from wildfires. Winds will be gusty, up to 25 mph out of the northwest, then become light and variable, with lows in the low 40s to low 50s.

An air quality alert is in place for Jefferson and Deschutes counties through Monday at 11 am.

We will see lots of sunshine Saturday, but highs will cool into the low to mid 80s. On Sunday, highs will return to the upper 80s to low 90s with lows back in 50s.

Highs will return to the mid to upper 80s for next week, with our skies remaining mostly sunny to sunny.