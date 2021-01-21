Snow levels drop, expect mixed showers overnight

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Lows will dip into the 20s Thursday night, with the chance for mixed showers staying us overnight. Northerly breezes will pick up to a gentle 5-10 mph.

Snow showers will continue into Friday morning, and then we will spend the rest of the day under mostly cloudy skies. Accumulations are expected to be light, up to an inch at most. The passage of this system will leave behind cold air. Friday's highs will only be in the mid 30s, lows will be in the teens and low 20s.

Clearing skies will help Saturday's highs reach the low 40s, but clouds move in quickly Saturday night. That will bring a chance of mixed showers Sunday with highs around 40. A variable cloud cover with highs in the upper 30s will carry us into next week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US