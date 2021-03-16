Clear and warm for another day…then changes start

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Skies will stay mostly clear through Tuesday night. Gentle breezes will turn southerly after midnight and lows will be pretty average; in the mid 20s.

Our skies stay mostly sunny Wednesday with warmer temperatures in the region. Our highs will reach into the mid to upper 50s.

A southerly flow will bring us some rain showers Thursday, along with highs around 60 degrees. Colder air will mix in Thursday night, giving us a chance of snow by morning.

Rain and snow showers will be scattered across Central Oregon Friday and into Friday night. This will diminish to a slight chance of snow showers by Saturday morning.

Along with below-average temperatures, we can expect a chance of mixed showers to stay with us through the weekend and into next week.

