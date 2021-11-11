We’ll have a break in the showers

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

We will stick with gentle breezes Thursday night and lose the chance of showers. Our skies will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s.

There is a chance of scattered showers Friday and our highs will stay around 60. After some weakening showers Friday evening, we will go into the weekend under mostly cloudy skies that will become partly cloudy Sunday.

Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Temperatures will stay mild Monday and we will see a slight chance of some scattered showers. Lows will cool to the mid-40s and we will see a slight chance of snow by Tuesday morning. With partly clear skies, we will stay pretty cold going through the middle of next week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US