Weather
By
Published 4:06 PM

Cold is the name of the game

KTVZ

Happy Thursday evening, Central Oregon!

Our skies will become mostly cloudy Thursday night, but we are not expecting any precipitation. Lows will be near zero, into the low teens and winds stay calm. Our cloud cover will vary from completely sunny to partly cloudy through the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s -- a little warmer, but still below average.

As the clouds thicken Monday, we will see highs in the upper 30s. A chance of snow showers will settle in on Monday night. With highs in the mid-30s to low 40s, we will live with a chance of mixed showers during the day and snow showers at night right through the middle of next week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Katie Zuniga

Katie Zuniga is a weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Katie here.

