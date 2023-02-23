Bend residents still get out and about on snowy, cold and windy day
NewsChannel 21 spoke with a few hardy souls out in the snow, wind and cold temperatures Thursday at Bend's Pioneer Park.
NewsChannel 21 spoke with a few hardy souls out in the snow, wind and cold temperatures Thursday at Bend's Pioneer Park.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.