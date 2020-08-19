Warm & Hazy

Local Forecast

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Watches and warnings for Central Oregon may have been lifted, but we will still remain warm and dry today. Sunny skies will be marred by a smoky haze as highs climb into the upper 80's to low 90's. Gentle morning breezes will turn NW at 15-20 mph with gusts a bit higher this evening. Skies will be mostly clear and hazy tonight with lows in the low 40's to mid 50's. Breezes become northerly at 5-10 mph.

Skies will stay mostly sunny and hazy Thursday with highs cooling to the mid 80's; something more normal for this time of year. We may see a few thin clouds through Friday and into Saturday, but there will be no threat of showers. The cool down will continue until we see highs in the low to mid 90's Saturday and lows in the low to mid 40's Saturday night. Skies will stay sunny coming out of the weekend and into next week. Beginning Sunday expect to see highs in the mid to upper 80's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!