A Mild Day

Local Forecast

-GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We may see a thin cloud or two today, but overall, we are looking at a sunny, pleasant day. There will be very little breeze in the morning, so a smoky haze will linger over much of the region. Highs will be in the mid 80's and NW breezes will only pick up to 5-10 mph this afternoon. Breezes will become light and variable this evening and stay there overnight. Skies will be clear and lows will be in the mid 40's to mid 50's.

Watches and warnings for the region have been lifted and as firefighters gain a grip on the existing fires the smoky haze we are seeing will begin to clear. We will be left with sunny to mostly sunny skies going through the weekend ahead. Daytime highs will continue to cool into the low 80's by Friday. The weekend will be a bit warmer as highs reach the upper 80's to low 90's. Sunny skies will carry us through the middle of next week as highs level out in the mid 80's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!