Warm; Smoky Haze

The ridge of high pressure responsible for rotating warm air into the Pacific NW will relax a bit over the next couple days, allowing us to cool slightly. Today we will see sunny skies marred a bit by a smoky haze from wildfires. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80's and westerly winds at 10-15 mph will gust to 20 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Winds become light and variable with lows in the low 40's to low 50's.

We will see plenty of sunshine Saturday, but highs will cool into the low to mid 80's. Along with just a few patchy clouds Sunday, highs will return to the upper 80's to low 90's. Highs will return to the mid to upper 80's for next week. Skies will remain mostly sunny to sunny.

