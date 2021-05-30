Chance for Memorial Day heatwave

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

We reached the 80s today, and it's only going to keep getting warmer as we head through the holiday weekend.

We may see a few breezes with gusts around 20 mph, but otherwise that should be the strongest the winds get until Thursday night

And for anyone with outdoor plans for Memorial Day, the forecast is showing highs climbing near 90 and plenty of sunshine again as we begin to head into the summer months. Between Monday and Thursday night, we should see gentle breezes around 5-10 mph.

The rest of the week is looking just about the same, as our temperatures should peak on Wednesday with a high of 95 in Redmond, which would tie shy of the record set on the first day of June in 1986.

Thursday is also looking warm, with highs in the upper 80s. If either highs on Thursday or Monday sneak past the 90 degree mark, we'll be looking at our first heatwave to kick off the summer.

