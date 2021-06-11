The showers return and stick around a bit

Local Forecast

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Gusty winds up to 20 mph will stay with us Friday night, as will a chance of rain. Lows will be in the high 30s to low 40s.

A chance of showers will stay with us through Monday, and with Sunday's highs topping out around 80 degrees, we have a chance of a thunderstorm or two. Going into next week, some clearing Tuesday will allow temperatures to increase a bit each day. By next Thursday, we are looking at highs in the mid 80s, possibly 90s by Friday.

